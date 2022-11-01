Hanna Hansen had an idea a few years ago to create custom books with her art. Here I am Books was created this year. Hanna’s art has brought so much happiness to kids, parents and grandparents as well. Her designs are created once you send her a few pictures of your love one. You can send her any text you would like printed in the book.

It doesn’t stop with books. Hanna has recently started creating ornaments that you can customize with your child’s picture or anything you choose.

If you are looking for a meaningful gift this holiday season, Hanna has you covered. To place orders you can go to HereIambooks.com and on

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hereiambooks/