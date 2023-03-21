SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — From humble beginnings in a garage, Russ Warner and Brent Johnson are neighbors that have built a longboard company customers are raving about. Ghost Boards is not your average longboard company. What sets them apart are their unique clear boards, which can be fully customized to suit the rider’s style.

“We say we’re like build-a-bear, but build-a-board,” says Russ Warner, CEO of Ghost Boards. “Our boards are all about customization, and we want our riders to have a board that is uniquely their own.”

“We want to show people that our boards are not just for show,” says Brent Johnson, President of Ghost Boards. “We’ve put a lot of time and effort into making sure that our boards ride just as good as they look.”

For those who want to try out a Ghost Board for themselves, they are offering a special deal for viewers. Use the code “abc4” for 20% off your purchase. Be sure to check out Ghost Boards at www.ghostboards.com and on Instagram at @ghostlongboard.