Dads are the ones who give the most but also the ones who are the hardest to shop for. With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to be looking for gift baskets for Dad.

Mother and Daughter duo, Paula Stragsburg and Stacy Jack, came on Good Things Utah to showcase the best gifts for everyone, including fathers. Strasburg and Jack shared the frustration of trying to find the perfect gift for their loved ones and wanted to find something personalized and easy to pick up on the go. Since they had little luck finding the perfect gift, they decided to take matters into their own hands and thus Oak and Ember Gifts was born.

Oak and Ember can customize the perfect gift basket no matter the event or person. With over a hundred baskets made, Strasburg and Jack specialize in the perfect personalized gift for any occasion including birthdays, graduations, baby and bridal showers. The baskets are arranged stunningly and are built to perfection for your loved one with fully customizable baskets available as well as premade baskets. Oak and Ember partners with brands based in Utah and in the US that use the finest all natural ingredients. Most of the products used are women owned as well as cruelty free with plant based materials. Oak and Embers has a plethora of gifts geared towards men including a grooming set and gifts for fitness lovers and grillers.

