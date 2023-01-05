SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Document life’s special moments or display custom pieces of art on your wall with Cedar & Sage Home designs. Owners, Cassidy and Josh Carter, are passionate about the impact of shopping small and aim to create beautiful custom designs for their customers.

Cedar & Sage Home has a range of signs of all sizes, from 4-6 inches to a maximum size of 22 inches and the possibilities for design are endless. Business owners can get a sign with their logo that match their aesthetic. It’s a great way to document life’s big moments, and also make meaningful gifts for other moms and families.

The couple’s work has been featured on the GIVING WALL at Southtown Mall. It’s an interactive experience where shoppers can scan QR codes to donate on the shapes. In addition, the Carters have worked with the Utah Wound Care Center in Layton to create signs and a slat wall.

Cedar & Sage Home is offering a special promotion: use code GOODTHINGS to get 15% off anything in the shop on their website or through an Instagram message.