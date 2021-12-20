Custom neon signs for any event

Light up your next event with a customized neon sign. Emily and Dallas Carroll started this business during the pandemic and are staying busy! These signs make the perfect statement piece for weddings, baby showers, parties, and even just to spice up your home.

With Love at First Sign, it is a personalized experience from start to finish. You get to pick the words or image you want to create and customize the font you would like. The team works one on one with their customers on color and design to assure you get the sign of your dreams.

The company also offers rental pieces. Each sign comes with a power supply to make setting it up simple and easy. They really can go anywhere. Neon signs can be really expensive but the Carrolls wanted to make it affordable and work with their customers on each unique design.

Be sure and check Love at First Sign out on Instagram for more inspiration. Also in celebration of the Utes going to the Rose Bowl, the proud alumni are listing the Ute Drum and Feather custom neon sign for $65 off ($250) for the rest of the year.