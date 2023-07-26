PARK CITY & SALINA, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Saddle up for a hat-makin’ experience like no other. Braydan and Misty Shaw, from Burns 1876 joined us on the show to share their expertise in making custom fur-felt hats from start to finish.

Burns Cowboy Shop has everything from boots to hats, but what sets them apart is their unique hat making experience. Customers can expect to be measured and fitted so their hat fits just right. They get to pick everything from the color, shape and accessories to create the perfect hat.

Experience small town hospitality at their shop located in Salina, Utah as well as on Park City Main. Burns 1976 is also the perfect addition to your corporate and personal events.

To book your your own custom hat or event with Burns Cowboy Shop visit their website and get 20% off a custom hat purchase in both locations through August 31st when you mention Good Things Utah.