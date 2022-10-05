Utah made and customized exactly how you want it; that’s what Argyle Furniture is all about. Husband and wife duo, Devin and Kenzie Argyle, aim to please when it comes to curating beautiful furniture.

Argyle Furniture makes it possible to customize your dream furniture to the very inch. At home appointments allow customers to visualize the fabric in their home and get the perfect measurement for their space.

Each piece is durable in design and easy to clean.

Say goodbye to expensive markups and settling for what the big box stores have in stock, Argyle Furniture is here for all of your furniture needs. The couple announced that they will now be offering customized dining, television stands, bedroom furniture and anything else you may be looking for. There really is not a better, cheaper, or quicker way to get a completely customized piece for your home!

GTU producer and host, Savvy Jardine, worked with Argyle Furniture to create the perfect sectional for her new home. She raved about how perfect the couch turned out and the hospitality of the company.

Argyle Furniture will be at the Mountain America Expo October 7-9th and are offering a special discount for Good Things Utah views. Mention GTU for 10% OFF your purchase! In addition, if you make a purchase at the expo, the couple will waive your entrance fee.

To start designing your dream furniture, you can find Argyle Furniture on Instagram or on their website.

Instagram: @argylefurniture

Website: https://www.argylefurniture.com/