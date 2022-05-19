Looking for a customizable sweet treat for your next occasion? Look no further than this segment today
where we meet Ella, a 17-year-old from Provo who bakes customizable cakes and other sweet treats
from home.
Ella joined us today for Brianne’s day for a cupcake decorating competition with Brianne and Brianne’s
daughter Stella! Just moving to Utah from Texas only a year ago, Ella took inspiration and learned how
to decorate and bake from watching YouTube videos. Now she sells customizable cakes that customers
can order through DM on her Instagram account. Ranging from cakes to hot cocoa bombs, Ella uses her
creative talents to bring a sweet smile to everyone’s face.
You can find Ella on Instagram at @ellas_sweet_treats and if you mention GTU you get 20% off your
order!