Looking for a customizable sweet treat for your next occasion? Look no further than this segment today

where we meet Ella, a 17-year-old from Provo who bakes customizable cakes and other sweet treats

from home.

Ella joined us today for Brianne’s day for a cupcake decorating competition with Brianne and Brianne’s

daughter Stella! Just moving to Utah from Texas only a year ago, Ella took inspiration and learned how

to decorate and bake from watching YouTube videos. Now she sells customizable cakes that customers

can order through DM on her Instagram account. Ranging from cakes to hot cocoa bombs, Ella uses her

creative talents to bring a sweet smile to everyone’s face.

You can find Ella on Instagram at @ellas_sweet_treats and if you mention GTU you get 20% off your

order!