Custom artwork perfect for holiday gifts

Lagom by Natalie has you covered for the most creative holiday gifts this season. Owner, Natalie Heileson, joins us today to showcase some of the products she has to offer and the reason why she started her business.

She incorporated the word “Lagom” into her business’ name since it reflects what she creates. Heileson said it’s described as the feeling of not too much, not too little, but just right. She hopes to portray that essence in all of her artwork and products.

While Heileson has been creating artwork as a hobby for years she recently started Lagom by Natalie during the pandemic after her previous work tanked due to COVID.

A few of the products she brought with her today were coasters, gift baskets, custom prints, and a painted surfboard. She can create custom orders and pieces for whatever you have in mind so this is a great opportunity to get something special for a loved one or yourself.

To see more what Heileson has to offer, be sure to watch the video above and check out her Instagram and Etsy!