SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) A yummy twist to a classic recipe. Chef Charlotte Hancey shares one of her innovative recipes from her cookbook, which can be found on her blog. This curry chicken pot pie is a great mix of from scratch ingredients and convenience crusts. It is filled with rotisserie chicken and frozen mixed vegetables for a quick shortcut! This recipe is comforting and so delicious and will be a big hit for your fam.
Ingredients:
- 2 (9-inch) pie crusts, homemade or store bought
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1/3 cup all- purpose flour
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon curry powder
- 2 heaping teaspoons Better than Bouillon chicken base
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 2/3 cup milk
- 2 cups cooked shredded or diced chicken (rotisserie is my fave)
- 1 cup frozen mixed vegetables
Instructions:
1-Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
2-In a large deep saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Once melted, whisk in flour, garlic, salt, pepper, curry and bouillon base.
3-Increase heat to medium-high then slowly whisk in water and milk until combined well with the flour mixture.
4-Bring to a low boil while whisking constantly. Let boil while whisking for about 2 minutes or until sauce thickens.
5-Remove from heat then stir in chicken and vegetables.
6-Place bottom crust into a 9-inch pie dish. Pour pie filling in. Cover with top crust, seal edges, then cut a few slits in the top.
7-Bake for 30-35 minutes or until top is deep golden brown.