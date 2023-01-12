SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) A yummy twist to a classic recipe. Chef Charlotte Hancey shares one of her innovative recipes from her cookbook, which can be found on her blog. This curry chicken pot pie is a great mix of from scratch ingredients and convenience crusts. It is filled with rotisserie chicken and frozen mixed vegetables for a quick shortcut! This recipe is comforting and so delicious and will be a big hit for your fam.

Ingredients:

2 (9-inch) pie crusts, homemade or store bought

1/3 cup butter

1/3 cup all- purpose flour

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 teaspoon curry powder

2 heaping teaspoons Better than Bouillon chicken base

1 1/2 cups water

2/3 cup milk

2 cups cooked shredded or diced chicken (rotisserie is my fave)

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables

Instructions:

1-Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

2-In a large deep saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Once melted, whisk in flour, garlic, salt, pepper, curry and bouillon base.

3-Increase heat to medium-high then slowly whisk in water and milk until combined well with the flour mixture.

4-Bring to a low boil while whisking constantly. Let boil while whisking for about 2 minutes or until sauce thickens.

5-Remove from heat then stir in chicken and vegetables.

6-Place bottom crust into a 9-inch pie dish. Pour pie filling in. Cover with top crust, seal edges, then cut a few slits in the top.

7-Bake for 30-35 minutes or until top is deep golden brown.