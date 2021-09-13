Curried Chicken and Pear Salad

August through October is pear season, which means there’s no better time to make and enjoy this delicious, healthy salad. Shauna Havey cooked in the kitchen today to share this incredible recipe.
Curried Chicken & Pear Salad
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Greek Yogurt
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1/2 fresh lemon, juiced
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 2 cups shredded cooked chicken (from a store-bought Rotisserie)
- 1 large green Anjou or Bartlett pear, chopped
- 1/2 cup pre-cooked wild rice
- 1 tbsp minced fresh mint
- 2 tbsp sliced almonds, toasted
- 4 to 6 butter lettuce leaves (for serving)
Directions:
- Make the dressing for the salad by combining the yogurt, mayonnaise, honey, lemon juice, curry powder, salt & pepper. Whisk thoroughly and set aside.
- Toss the chicken, chopped pear, and wild rice together in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over the chicken mixture and toss gently to combine.
- You may refrigerate the salad for 2 hours to chill if desired.
- When ready to serve, add the fresh mint and sliced almonds. Toss to combine.
- Scoop salad into butter lettuce leaves to serve.
For more recipes visit Shauna’s website or Instagram.