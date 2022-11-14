Warm up this wintery season with a dairy free soup made with squash, apples, and coconut milk. Serves: about 4 – 6

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 cups chopped yellow onions

1 tablespoon mild curry powder

1 large butternut squash

2 apples (granny smith)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 cup water

1 cup apple cider

2 cups coconut milk or cream (reserve ¼ cup to drizzle over top)

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

Cilantro or parsley garnish



Directions:

Warm the coconut oil, onions, and curry powder in a large stockpot uncovered over low heat for 10 – 15 minutes, until the onions are tender. Stir occasionally, scraping the bottom of pot. Peel the squash, cut in half, and remove the seeds. Cut the squash into chunks. Peel, quarter, and core the apples. Cut into chunks. Add the squash, apples, garlic, water and cider. Bring to a boil, reduce cover and cook over low heat for 30 to 40 minutes, until the squash and apples are very soft. Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth or use an immersion blender to blend right into your pot. Add in 1 ¾ cup of coconut milk or cream and stir to combine all the delicious flavors. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour soup into bowls. Drizzle with coconut cream and top with toasted pumpkin seeds or your favorite seed or nut. Garnish with Cilantro or parsley

Note: you can use frozen squash if you are pressed for time or don’t feel like dissecting a butternut squash. Also, any edible fall squash is also delish (think kabocha, acorn, or pumpkin).

