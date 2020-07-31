Curly Me empowers children of color

We were thrilled to have Alyssha Dairsow, executive director of Curly Me in studio today! Curly Me is a resource for families with children of color, specifically girls ages 5-14 years old. This incredible organization was born when Alyssha moved to Utah in 2013, and found a lack for basic things such as a place to get hair products for beautiful black hair, or hair salons that had expertise with black hair. She had no family here, and wondered who to turn to. Alyssha knew if she was having the issue, other women, kids, parents, and guardians where having the same issues. Five years ago, she took matters into her own hands when she created Curly Me, And two years ago, it became a non-profit!

These days, Curly Me is busy connecting with the girls over zoom, offering them everything from virtual therapy to virtual bingo! She incorporates things she loves with the girls, and what they create together is special.

Seeing the girls smile, feel included, and feel joy is what makes parents get involved, and Alyssha happiest. She has gotten to see these young women grow up, and thrive in their community. Curly Me is truly changing the course of their lives by building their confidence.

There are supportive quarterly events and mentorship available to help educate, empower, and encourage girls to be their best selves. Coming up: Tuesday, August 11th, “How to be an anti-biased family”. Wednesday, August 12th, “Painting with a curl” both over zoom!

For more information, visit http://curlyme.org follow on IG: @curlymeslc and FB: Curly Me SLC