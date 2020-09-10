Curbside Theater Pickup with SB Dance delivers performances to you

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:


Deliver a top notch performance of song and dance right to you! Stephen Brown, artistic and executive director of SB Dance has found a safe way to create art, with Curbside Theater Pickup. This mobile outdoor performance travels on a small trailer, and with a quick set up and tear down, the experience feels like magic.

“We come to you. It can be a home, a park, we pull up to your location. The set up of audio and visual equipment is lightning fast, we do a short performance, a couple of pieces. Then we strip it all down and go.”

This innovative offering is perfect for a small party, or gathering of friends or neighbors. The audience gets a feast for the senses on this 8 x 5 stage. Various modern dance vignettes are set to songs by musical duo Ischa and Raffi, with each telling a compelling story. The ten person cast performs both duets, and solos, with a 60’s lounge vibe, it’s dressy and slick.

Stephen tells us the feedback he’s received has been wonderful, with audience experiencing a catharsis after the show. “This is just the thing to connect us amidst crisis. The team has been performing all over since mid-June through Salt Lake and Summit County.”

Choose from ordering a quick performance which is the length of one song, to the tailgate experience, where multiple performances take place. Masks and social distancing is required.

To make a reservation, visit curbsidetheater.sbdance.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors