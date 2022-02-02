Curate a personal vision board with this user-friendly design app

Have you ever made a vision board and noticed the progress getting stagnant or stale? Author & designer Rhonna Farrer joins the show to share 3 ways to design your life in 2022 using living vision boards! Farrer created a book called “Design Your Life in Beautiful & Meaningful Ways” for ways others can continually breathe life into your vision board.

Designing Vision into your everyday life is a part of your creativity and soul work. The book focuses on 7 Core Principles to step into your power. Connection, creativity, beauty, play, stories, soul work, and abundance. The workbook takes the reader through creative exercises to assist you in designing your vision.

3 Ways to design your Vision Board in transformation:

Breathe Life into your Vision by evolving & tweaking your intentions.

If your Vision Board hasn’t worked for you before- maybe it grew stale. It’s never ‘done’. Keep evolving. TIP: Frame it and surround yourself to infuse vision into your everyday life.

2. Feed your Soul with Mind Nutrition.

How are you nourishing your mind? The saying goes: For every 1 negative thought it takes at least 7 positive thoughts to counteract that negativity. Fuel your mind with your Vision. TIP: Create a digital wallpaper for your phone to feed your mind. (Rhonna Designs App Suite has pre-designed Vision Board Templates to just pop in photos, colors and add text with your positive affirmations.)

3. Evolve your Self Talk.

Never underestimate the power of simple words. What you say, see, think will influence your Self Talk & can aid in your transformation in 2022! TIP: Print out your favorite empowering affirmations in simple ways: Put them on a clipboard in your kitchen. Print off 4×4 through Farrers’ favorite Persnickety Box subscription.

