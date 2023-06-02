SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Mochi Kids, founded by Amanda Stewart, is a children’s clothing brand and lifestyle store that offers a modern aesthetic inspired by the things children love and Asian American culture. The brand places great emphasis on sustainability and functionality, manufacturing all of its apparel in small batches in Los Angeles to reduce waste and adhere to higher labor and environmental standards. The unisex designs are intentionally created to be easily passed down between siblings or friends, promoting a sense of longevity and community.

The Mochi Play Store, the brand’s brick-and-mortar location, is not only a showcase for their clothing line but also a carefully curated collection of children’s toys and gifts that align with Mochi Kids’ brand values and aesthetic. The store aims to cater to modern families who appreciate good design and fosters a sense of community and connection through in-person shopping experiences.

Mochi Kids is dedicated to fostering a sense of community and hosts free events at their store, such as book signings, launch parties, and seasonal storytimes. These events provide opportunities for families to connect and engage with the brand while enjoying fun activities and receiving swag and giveaways.

Each year, Mochi Kids creates t-shirts to raise funds for various organizations and non-profits. In collaboration with Yagi’s Dump Truck, a local business, they recently raised money during AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander) month to help the food truck owners complete their project. By donating 100% of the profits from their gyoza-themed tee, Mochi Kids contributed to purchasing new tires, a freezer, and aims to extend the fundraiser into Pride month to raise enough for a new truck wrap.

