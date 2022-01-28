Cultivating emotional safety in your relationship

Author of Ego of the Warrior that recently launched this week, Rob Sirstins, joins Deena to discuss how to facilitate emotional safety in a relationship.

Sirstins mentions that it can be easy for past trauma and triggers to impact our ability to communicate in relationships. In addition, men often have a more difficult time expressing their feelings and being vulnerable. He speaks to this point and offers three things to be aware of when a man opens up about his feelings:

Avoid shame surrounding his feelings and vulnerability Respect his privacy and sensitivity and don’t use things against him in a fight Do not mother him and do not caretake him. Allow him to grow up and gain confidence within himself. Allow him to contribute equally to the relationship and lead with healthy masculinity.

Sirstins tells his story of trauma and healing in his book Ego of the Warrior. He hopes readers can realize that they are not alone. The book can be purchased on his website www.robsirstins.com and more information can be found on his Instagram @robsirstins