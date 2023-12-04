SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Leona Druce, along with her granddaughter Audrey Druce, joined us on the show to showcase toddler independence by providing them with “COLOR ME” shirts, encouraging creativity as they can color and personalize their own masterpieces. Karolee’s Kids, aims to celebrate the diversity of children through the designs on the shirts.

Leona emphasizes the importance of art for both children and adults, reflecting the diversity and uniqueness of each child through engaging products. These interactive items from Karolee’s Kids, including paper tablecloths, coloring books, and shirts, are not only great for bonding during special occasions like birthdays and holidays but also serve as entertaining travel companions for families.

Check out all her products at www.karoleeskids.com and on Instagram and Facebook at Karolee’s Kids.