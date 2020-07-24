Cultivate Craft Kitchen is the spot to go if you’re looking for incredible ambience, a cozy space, great service, and mouth-watering small plates. Owned and operated by the same team as the lovely Cliff Dining Pub, They are today’s Save the Fave! We know that after you see what we sampled, you’re going to be rushing right in to this Draper hot spot!
Spicy Chicken Sandwich – buttermilk curry battered chicken, brioche bun, togarashi slaw, ginger yuzu aioli, and house-made potato chips.
Korean Fried Cauliflower – Korean friend cauliflower, sweet gochujang, marinated cucumbers, and sesame seeds.
Salmon – Greek seasoned pan seared Atlantic salmon, basil avocado puree, Trinidad chutney, heirloom tomatoes, and Spanish almond rice.
Eggs Benedict – poached eggs served with ham, toasted english muffin, topped with fresh hollandaise; served with Cliff potatoes
Blackberry Prosciutto Flatbread – house-made flatbread topped with béchamel sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, poached blackberries, and a seasoned arugula salad mix
Sunset Cliff Sushi Roll – Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, peach, and honey wasabi green tea vinaigrette
Fun Facts:
- Cultivate Craft Kitchen
- Open for lunch and dinner during the week, we do common food in an uncommon way, farm to table restaurant, we focus on using fresh local ingredients and products, and we make craft cocktails with fresh pressed juices.
- The Cliff Dining Pub
- Best of Utah winner for best new restaurant, best Salt Lake Valley restaurant, best atmosphere, and best patio.
- Eccentric menu and featuring local beers of the month from Uinta and Kiitos Brewery.
Business Information:
- Monday – Friday: 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
- Saturday – 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Sundays – Closed
- Phone Number: (801) 274-4230
- We do curbside orders, for curbside call: (801) 274-4230
- www.cultivatecraftkitchen.com
- Instagram: cultivate_ck
- The Cliff Dining Pub
- Monday – Thursday: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Friday: 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm
- Saturday: 10:00 am – 12:00 am
- Sunday: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm
- Phone Number: (801) 523-2053
- We do curbside orders, for curbside call: (801) 523-2053
- www.cliffdiningpub.com
Visit Cultivate Craft Kitchen and The Cliff Dining Pub at 12234 South Draper Gate Drive, Draper