Loni Harmon, a licensed therapist and dating counselor, joins us today to talk about cuffing season. What is it? When is it? It’s all in this segment and she includes why the idea of a cuffing season is a helpful dating strategy for Utah singles. If you enjoyed this segment, she is doing an in – person workshop, “Get out of your own way and date!” For more details check out her website and social media.

Website: https://thedatingcounselor.com

Instagram: @thedatingcounselor