Cuddle bug Fiona is pet of the week

Do you need a couch potato friend? Hiking buddy? Someone to help watch the kids? How about all of the above? Fiona is ready! This sweetheart cuddle bug was picked up as a very hungry stray, but despite her rough times she is so precious.

She lives with kids and other dogs, and she loves to try and steal the spotlight! Make sure any possible furry buddy is a confident dog who’s afraid to get in there and remind Fiona it’s not all about her. She should probably not live in a home with cats.

Fiona is energetic at all the right times, but also loves just loves to lounge. Adopt this adorable gal today! Please email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you would like to set up a virtual meet and greet with Fiona.



Best Friends Animal Society Lifesaving Center in Sugar House is closed for now, please email: utahadoptions@bestfriends.org

Best friends is looking for fosters for dogs, cats, kittens, kitten first responders, and puppies! Please go to utah.bestfriends.org and click on “get involved” and choose “foster” for more information.

This lovely lady is Fiona, and she’s in an awesome foster home with Lori.