Cucumber Ranch Dip

Hearing loss is serious! Dr. Enoch Cox, an audiologist with My Hearing Centers joined Nicea to talk about hearing loss and all the problems that come along with it.

One of the immediate effects of hearing loss is that individuals immediately become more isolated and tend to withdraw socially. Dr. Cox shared taht recent studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between anxiety, depression, dementia, stroke, heart attack, and even Alzheimer’s. One study even suggested that a minimal hearing loss left untreated could double the chance of a person getting dementia. Another study revealed that individuals were actually losing brain mass because they weren’t treating this condition.