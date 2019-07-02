Newsfore Opt-In Form

Do you need to make eating your veggies interesting? We have the perfect cucumber ranch dip for you! Charlotte Hancey shared this simple and satisfying recipe with us. Serve with Fritos or even carrots and cucumbers. You’re going to want to try this at home.

Ingredients: 

  • 16 oz. sour cream 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 packet Ranch Dressing mix (Hidden Valley)
  • 1 cucumber, seeded and chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste  

Directions:

  • In a large bowl, mix sour cream, cream cheese and dressing mix. 
  • Mix in shredded cheese, cucumber, dill, garlic and pepper. 
  • Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving for best flavor. 
  • Serve with Fritos corn chips.

For more recipes find Charlotte on Instagram: @charlotte.shares.

