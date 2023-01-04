- On Good Things Utah this morning – Why do we cry? Experts explain the purpose of tears. Your body has millions of parts working together every second of every day. Dr. Jen Caudle, a board-certified family medicine physician and an associate professor at Rowan-Virtua University School of Osteopathic Medicine, explains how the body works — and all of its quirks. Anything that moves someone emotionally — hearing a baby say her first word, finishing a feel-good TV series that you wished had never ended, or reading a breakup text — can bring on tears. In fact, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the eyes produce 15 to 30 gallons of tears a year. Although animals cry, too, humans are probably unique in shedding tears for emotional reasons. But crying is more just than a way of expressing sadness or happiness. There are actually different types of tears. So what are they and why exactly do we cry? Experts explain. What are the different reasons why we cry? “We have three types of tears: the basal tear, the emotional tear and the reflex tear,” Dr. Jen Caudle tells Yahoo Life. Click here to learn more: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/why-do-we-cry-experts-explain-the-purpose-of-tears-140017944.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
