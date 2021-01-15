Crunchy Peanut Butter Ice Cream and Fried Sweet Plantain is easy and simple. This recipe serves 1-4. Thanks to Chef Jean-Roody of Makaya Caters for sharing! Find him online makayacaters.com and facebook makaya.caters
Ingredients:
1 quart Vanilla Ice
1 Cup of crunchy peanut butter
1 stick of butter
2 very ripe plantains (peeled and sliced)
1/2 cup chopped peanuts
Mint
Instructions:
Remove vanilla ice cream from freezer and place in refrigerator to soften for ten minutes.
Once softened, fold peanut butter in the ice cream in a large mixing bowl.
Then, firm up in freezer for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt butter in a frying pan and on medium-high heat fry sliced plantain, two minutes each side or until caramelized.
Plate two to three plantain slices with a generous dollop of peanut butter ice cream.
Garnish with chopped peanuts and a sprig of mint.
Enjoy!