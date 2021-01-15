Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Crunchy Peanut Butter Ice Cream and Fried Sweet Plantain is easy and simple. This recipe serves 1-4. Thanks to Chef Jean-Roody of Makaya Caters for sharing! Find him online makayacaters.com and facebook makaya.caters

Ingredients:

1 quart Vanilla Ice

1 Cup of crunchy peanut butter

1 stick of butter

2 very ripe plantains (peeled and sliced)

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

Mint



Instructions:

Remove vanilla ice cream from freezer and place in refrigerator to soften for ten minutes.

Once softened, fold peanut butter in the ice cream in a large mixing bowl.

Then, firm up in freezer for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a frying pan and on medium-high heat fry sliced plantain, two minutes each side or until caramelized.

Plate two to three plantain slices with a generous dollop of peanut butter ice cream.

Garnish with chopped peanuts and a sprig of mint.

Enjoy!