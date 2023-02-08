SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a delight when Randy Crane whips up a tasty treat! This time around, Crane made a simple yet delicious recipe that will be a winner for everyone. Crunchy air fried and seasoned chickpeas are a versatile snack that are tasty on their own or a great topping on a salad. The best part is they are an affordable treat as well.

Crunchy Flavored Chickpeas

Ingredients:

  • 15.5 oz can of Chickpeas / Garbanzo Beans
  • 1 tablespoon of Olive Oil
  • Flavoring of your choice. (Crane suggests Buffalo or Lemon Pepper)

Directions:

  1. Pre Heat Air-fryer to 400 and set timer to 25 mins
  2. Open and drain the can of chickpeas into a colander
  3. Rinse the chickpeas in cold running water
  4. Pour them onto paper towels and gently dry them
  5. Add them to a medium bowl and cover them with the olive oil
  6. Place in air fryer and cook for approx. 20-25 mins. (Time will vary)
  7. Remove and cover with your favorite flavor.