SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a delight when Randy Crane whips up a tasty treat! This time around, Crane made a simple yet delicious recipe that will be a winner for everyone. Crunchy air fried and seasoned chickpeas are a versatile snack that are tasty on their own or a great topping on a salad. The best part is they are an affordable treat as well.

Crunchy Flavored Chickpeas

Ingredients:

15.5 oz can of Chickpeas / Garbanzo Beans

1 tablespoon of Olive Oil

Flavoring of your choice. (Crane suggests Buffalo or Lemon Pepper)

Directions: