SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) It is always a delight when Randy Crane whips up a tasty treat! This time around, Crane made a simple yet delicious recipe that will be a winner for everyone. Crunchy air fried and seasoned chickpeas are a versatile snack that are tasty on their own or a great topping on a salad. The best part is they are an affordable treat as well.
Crunchy Flavored Chickpeas
Ingredients:
- 15.5 oz can of Chickpeas / Garbanzo Beans
- 1 tablespoon of Olive Oil
- Flavoring of your choice. (Crane suggests Buffalo or Lemon Pepper)
Directions:
- Pre Heat Air-fryer to 400 and set timer to 25 mins
- Open and drain the can of chickpeas into a colander
- Rinse the chickpeas in cold running water
- Pour them onto paper towels and gently dry them
- Add them to a medium bowl and cover them with the olive oil
- Place in air fryer and cook for approx. 20-25 mins. (Time will vary)
- Remove and cover with your favorite flavor.