SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Summer is on its way and now is the time to book all summer cruises. Cruising is a great way to travel the world and try out different locations to see if you would want to spend a week there or not. Another great thing about cruising is that they provide so many different options. Ranging from family cruises to adult only cruises. It provides a personalized vacation that guarantees a great time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Being a first-time cruiser can be scary. So, we talked to Kerry Shaughnessey, a travel agent, who has all the tips and tricks for rookies. These tips will help you prepare and plan for a great and smooth trip.

Pick the right ship – cruises have many different options they have ships only for adults and then they also have boats made to entertain families. When choosing which cruise think about who is going with you.

Pick the perfect destination – cruising is a great way to travel the world so think about who you are with and what they will enjoy. Some cruises will include excursions more for kids and some for adults.

Book excursions early – the best excursions sell out fast. If you book them early, then you can have all the options. Making your vacation more adventurous and extravagant.

Pack accordingly – do your research. Some cruises include special nights where you dress differently. For example, some family cruises do neon nights or 80s night. Pack where you are going but always bring a swimsuit. All cruises will have either a jacuzzi or a sauna. Even if you’re going to someplace cold like Alaska.

Use a travel agent – using an agent will help you in many ways. They know more about where you are going and will make sure it’s the perfect fit for you and your guests. Also, you will save money.

Kerry works for a travel agency called Travel High Five. They are always willing to help book your vacation, cruise, or visit. For more information and for their help check out their website and social media.