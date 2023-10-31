TaMara Sorensen, and April Souleret are the store owners of Crone’s Hollow, as well as practicing witches. The two tell us that witches are your friends and neighbors. They create spells of magic for the things you want in your life.

The mission of Crone’s Hollow is to create a safe space for those seeking a path of craft. “We offer hand-crafted magical spells in the forms of spell candles, stick and loose incense, spell kits, charm bags, spell paper, beginner witch kits and more. We also sell all types of items for the alternative Pagan community such as altar supplies, herbs, oils, brooms, cauldrons, stones and statuary. We have classes, rituals and on site psychic readers 7 days a week.”

We see examples of spell kits, charm bags, skulls, apothecary jars, table coverings, a broom, a cauldron, a crystal ball, books and candles.

Be sure to stop by tonight for Trick-or-Treating from 6-8 pm! 3834 S Main St SLC, UT 84115

www.croneshollow.com IG: @croneshollow

facebook facebook.com/TheCronesHollow

tiktok tiktok.com/@croneshollow