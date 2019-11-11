Breaking News
Ron Lafferty dies of natural causes

Crockpot Oatmeal

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Emily Gibson was on the show once again, this time giving us her crockpot oatmeal recipe.

Crockpot Oatmeal

Ingredients:

  • 2 apples, peeled, cored, cut into tiny pieces (think cubed carrots in the can small)
  • 1 & 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 & 1/2 cups water
  • 1 cup uncooked steel-cut oats or reg oats (NOT quick oats)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar (or substitute maple syrup or other sweetener)
  • 1 & 1/2 tablespoons butter, cut into 5-6 pieces (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon ground flax seed (i didn’t have this so i left it out)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Optional garnishes: chopped nuts, raisins, maple syrup, additional milk or butter

Directions:

  1. SPRAY PAM in your crock.
  2. Add all ingredients (except optional toppings) to your crock. Stir, cover, and cook on low for approx. 7 hours (slow cooker times can vary).
  3. Spoon oatmeal into bowls; add optional toppings, if desired. Store leftovers in refrigerator. Freezes well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook