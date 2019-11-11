Emily Gibson was on the show once again, this time giving us her crockpot oatmeal recipe.
Crockpot Oatmeal
Ingredients:
- 2 apples, peeled, cored, cut into tiny pieces (think cubed carrots in the can small)
- 1 & 1/2 cups milk
- 1 & 1/2 cups water
- 1 cup uncooked steel-cut oats or reg oats (NOT quick oats)
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar (or substitute maple syrup or other sweetener)
- 1 & 1/2 tablespoons butter, cut into 5-6 pieces (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon ground flax seed (i didn’t have this so i left it out)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Optional garnishes: chopped nuts, raisins, maple syrup, additional milk or butter
Directions:
- SPRAY PAM in your crock.
- Add all ingredients (except optional toppings) to your crock. Stir, cover, and cook on low for approx. 7 hours (slow cooker times can vary).
- Spoon oatmeal into bowls; add optional toppings, if desired. Store leftovers in refrigerator. Freezes well.