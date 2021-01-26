Crock pot carne asada tacos

Good Things Utah

Listen up, busy moms and dads who want to throw something quick and easy in the crockpot for a delicious dinner! Alysee Jackson of Beehive Meal Prep is back with us to show us just that. Find more info at beehivemeals.com

Crock pot carne asada tacos:

Unthaw meal

open package

place in crockpot

cook 4-6 hours

Shred carne aside and place back into crockpot to soak in juices

Plate with tortilla or chips (nachos)

Serve with Pico de Gallo, feta cheese, shredded lettuce, and lime

Chips and Guacamole on side

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

