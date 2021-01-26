Listen up, busy moms and dads who want to throw something quick and easy in the crockpot for a delicious dinner! Alysee Jackson of Beehive Meal Prep is back with us to show us just that. Find more info at beehivemeals.com
Crock pot carne asada tacos:
Unthaw meal
open package
place in crockpot
cook 4-6 hours
Shred carne aside and place back into crockpot to soak in juices
Plate with tortilla or chips (nachos)
Serve with Pico de Gallo, feta cheese, shredded lettuce, and lime
Chips and Guacamole on side