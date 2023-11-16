SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a sweet treat to contribute to your holiday gatherings, or perhaps to give out as a stocking stuffer, hostess or neighbor gift? Look no further than Uncle Hoss’ Crisscross Crunch! A local, family run business, Uncle Hoss’ Crisscross Crunch crafts an exquisite array of chocolate-covered cereal clusters available in an enticing variety of flavors – including candy cane, coconut, death by chocolate, peanut butter, salted caramel, toffee, and pumpkin – just to name a few.

Founded by John and Sonya Hausknecht in 2016, this delightful venture began as a holiday snack, capturing hearts and taste buds of their family and friends and now is a fulltime career.

Elevate your gifting game with these irresistible snacks. Perfect for neighbors, co-workers, hosts, family, and beyond. Specializing in corporate gifts and large quantity orders, Crisscross Crunch ensures a seamless experience with nationwide shipping.

Discover the personification of satisfaction in their large gift box, showcasing an exquisite assortment of premium homemade sweets. Treat yourself and your loved ones to the ultimate taste sensation – try all their premium homemade sweets!

Visit Crisscross Crunch

