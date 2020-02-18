Chef Marco Niccoli from Voro Café brought us a Crispy Parmesan Italian Sandwich that is packed with flavor. From salty prosciutto to nutty Parmesan cheese and peppery arugula, you know it won’t disappoint. Bring this big flavor to any gathering to fill every moment with pure satisfaction.
Crispy Parmesan Italian Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 3 slices of The Rustik Oven Artisan White Bread
- 8 slices of Prosciutto Cotto (ham)
- 1 c. parmesan cheese, shredded
- ½ c. mustard aioli
- 1 c. heirloom tomatoes, sliced
- 2 c. arugula
- 1 c. olive tapenade
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Cut the slices of bread in half and place on a lined baking sheet.
- Sprinkle parmesan cheese evenly across the slices of bread.
- Toast in the oven for 10-12 minutes or until cheese is crispy.
- Remove from oven and prepare other ingredients to assemble.
To assemble the sandwich:
- Spread the mustard aioli on every slice of toasted bread.
- On three of the slices, shingle three slices of Prosciutto Cotto.
- Next layer the tomatoes, olive tapenade and arugula.
- Top with the bread and enjoy! It’s best served hot out of the oven.
Visit amniccoli.com/marco for more recipes and to learn more about Chef Marco!