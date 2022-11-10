SALT LAKE, UT – Today our producer Jill Hodson joined us to make one of her favorite recipes. These tacos are very versatile with different dietary restrictions, they can be dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 medium sweet potatoes, cubed

2 teaspoons chipotle or regular chili powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4-1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, use to your taste

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped

1 cup canned black beans, drained

8 grain-free hard-shell tacos (if preferred) (see notes for homemade option)

1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded, if desired, and chopped

mashed avocado, for serving

SALTED LIME CREMA

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

zest of 1 lime

sea salt



Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425° F.

Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and toss with olive oil, chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, oregano, and salt. Add the poblano and toss to combine. Arrange in an even layer. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and beginning to char on the edges. Remove from the oven and stir in the black beans.

Meanwhile, make the crema. Combine all ingredients in a glass jar and shake or stir until creamy.

Line the taco shells up on a sheet pan or in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Transfer to the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Evenly divide the sweet potatoes among each taco shell and top with cheese. Bake for 10 minutes, until the cheese has melted.

Mix the cilantro and jalapeño in a small bowl. Serve the tacos topped with crema, avocado, and spicy cilantro. Enjoy!

She found this recipe on this website.