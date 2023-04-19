LINDON, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking for the perfect gift for your mom this Mother’s Day? Show her you love her with a one-of-a-kind goodie from one of the local vendors at the upcoming Creator’s Collective Market. The market’s owner, Delilah Collings, told us more about what we can expect at this event.

We see Delilah frequently on the show to tell us about her pop-up markets, but this one is extra special. The creators at this market were specially picked with your mothers in mind! Anything you can imagine and more will be available on April 21.

Utah is the home of so many unique businesses. Every time Delilah hosts a market, you can expect to see new vendors being highlighted. At her first market, they had only 30 vendors. Now, they have over 60 at every event. Locally made board games, craft soaps, specialty juices, plush coasters, pressed juices, hand-woven plant hangers, salsa, and hand-pressed flowers are just a fraction of the goods you can look forward to.

This is an event you won’t want to miss. Find it at 25 N. Main St., Lindon, UT on April 21 from 3-8 p.m. Keep up to date with future markets by following along on Creator’s Collective’s Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.