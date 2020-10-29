Creativity in parenting with The Show Gals

This is Shire, and she's in an awesome foster home with wonderful foster mom, Candace. Shire is a gorgeous tortoiseshell girl who is about three years old. She loves to be pet, but doesn’t really enjoy being picked up.

She has a big tummy and funny short skinny legs, along with a tiny tail. Shire is the sweetest girl. She is kind of lazy and loves to sleep on blankets or the soft bed. She isn't a huge fan of dogs but will tolerate them, and she's good with respectful cats. Her people will have to monitor her eating habits and not leave her food out, otherwise she will eat it all!

Her foster mom says Shire gets tired of waiting for them to come to bed, so she heads to bed herself. Then she snuggles up once they are ready for bed and sleeps with them all night, right by their legs. If you need a cuddle partner to keep you warm this winter, Shire is the girl for you!

Email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org to set up a virtual meet and greet with Shire.