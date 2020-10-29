Creativity in parenting with The Show Gals

Katelyn Showalter, blogger at The Show Gals flew in all the way from Vegas to join us for hours one and two, how lucky are we? No better mama to talk creativity in parenthood. She discusses the importance of creativity, telling us it’s more than doing crafts or baking. As parents we get creative everyday even when it comes to meals for our kids or how to handle tantrums! Tapping into your creativity is crucial everyday!
Hear her advice, and be sure to check out her DIY Puffy Slime Brains from our first hour right here. Follow along with Kately on her blog,theshowgals.com and on IG @theshowgals