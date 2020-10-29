Creativity in parenting with The Show Gals

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Katelyn Showalter, blogger at The Show Gals flew in all the way from Vegas to join us for hours one and two, how lucky are we? No better mama to talk creativity in parenthood. She discusses the importance of creativity, telling us it’s more than doing crafts or baking. As parents we get creative everyday even when it comes to meals for our kids or how to handle tantrums! Tapping into your creativity is crucial everyday!

Hear her advice, and be sure to check out her DIY Puffy Slime Brains from our first hour right here. Follow along with Kately on her blog,theshowgals.com and on IG @theshowgals

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails
Surae Chinn
Surae Chinn
Surae Chinn joined ABC4 as the 4pm anchor in 2016. She transitioned to the station’s lifestyle show ‘Good Things Utah’ in 2019 as as full time host. She is also ABC4’s chief medical correspondent.
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate

Good Things Utah Sponsors