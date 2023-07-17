SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Looking for a creative way to make a difference? Get your little ladies involved in service by simply donating bows to a good cause. Tobie Spears, Founder and Director of Be Humanitarian, and volunteer Novalee Rasmussen, joined us on the show to share about their humanitarian efforts.

Be Humanitarian is committed to improving the lives of Guatemalan children and communities through various initiatives:

Sponsoring a Kiddo in Guatemala:

For just $37, you can provide a child in Guatemala with daily meals at school. Be Humanitarian’s sponsorship program ensures that these grateful children have access to nourishment and education. By donating as little as $111, you can cover a child’s breakfast, lunch, and educational costs for an entire month. Every dollar you contribute goes directly to the sponsorship program, with no overhead expenses deducted. Join the mission to feed and educate these deserving Guatemalan kiddos.

Service Vacations in Guatemala:

Discover what truly matters while giving back through Be Humanitarian’s Service Vacations. This unique experience allows individuals, families, and companies to volunteer and contribute to meaningful humanitarian projects in Guatemala. From helping run a volunteer-led preschool to providing nutrition programs in remote communities, you’ll witness the impact firsthand. Alongside these projects, you’ll have the opportunity to immerse yourself in Guatemalan culture, explore breathtaking sites, and forge lifelong memories. This is a chance to make a difference while enjoying an enriching travel experience.

Hairbows for Guatemala:

7 year old, Novalee was excited to join Be Humanitarian’s call for volunteers to collect hairbows. These colorful accessories will bring joy to countless Guatemalan girls. From hosting hair-do days at local schools and orphanages to sharing smiles and laughter, Be Humanitarian believes in making humanitarian efforts creative and enjoyable. With nearly 1,500 hairbows collected, these small gestures go a long way in brightening the lives of beautiful Guatemalan girls.

Connect with Be Humanitarian on Instagram (@be.humanitarian), Facebook (@behumanitarian.org), and TikTok (@behumanitarian) to stay updated on their inspiring work.