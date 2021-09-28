Creative succulent pumpkins

Creating succulent pumpkins is a new activity you can try this fall! Tara Mayoros, owner of Tara Cotta Pots, came by to teach us how to make them. Annual succulents are on sale and Halloween is right around the corner so now is the best time to try this.

Mayoros recommends starting with a flatter pumpkin to allow for more surface area and room for the succulent on top. Then, all you have to do is hot-glue the succulent on top. It’s easy and quick but looks stunning. You can even make these your own and add personal touches to them by choosing different sizes, colors, and decorations.

This is a creative activity you can try with your kids instead of pumpkin carving and it’ll look perfect for decor around your house or as a centerpiece. Be sure to follow her on Instagram for more tips!