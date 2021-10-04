Creative mural artist turning everyday items into art

Geri Cordova is here with Nicea to prove that art doesn’t have to be on a canvas. She’s a mural artist and came prepared with many different items to show all the things you can make into art.

A few of the items she brought in were shoes and heels that she painted on, a chair she found out of a dumpster, and a Day of the Dead themed bass which was even signed by one of the members of Stray Cats. There have been so many more worn-down objects which she found and made into something creative.

She’ll paint on anything so if you have anything you want customized be sure to follow her on Instagram and Facebook to book her @Geri Cordova!