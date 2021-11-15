Creative light festival happening this weekend

Need last-minute weekend plans? The Illuminate Festival is happening Nov. 12-13 and the Executive Director of the Utah Arts Alliance, Derek Dyer, is here giving all the details. Illuminate is a light-art and creative technology festival that celebrates innovation and imagination.

This is a free outdoor and indoor event that will be held at The Gateway Complex featuring live art, performances, light shows, and more. There’s something everyone can enjoy and it’s your last chance to catch Dreamscapes so you don’t want to miss it. Rossi said the artists are using the city as the canvas and it’s the perfect place to take photos.

To experience everything they have to offer this weekend be sure to go to The Gateway from 5-10 pm on Friday and Saturday. There’s also an after-party on the 13th for those 21 plus who are wanting to continue the celebration. For more information, be sure to check out their Instagram, Facebook, and website.