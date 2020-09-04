Stunning skull domes with Creative Bones

Alex Wheiler is a mixed media artist who creates sculptures, wood carvings, and jewelry. A Halloween lover, she wanted to make decor with a spooky theme that could be left out year-round. Her skull domes are stunning, and with all natural products used such as moss or crystal, each tell a story and take on a life of their own.

From bobcat skulls to beaver skulls, everything used is ethically sourced, no animals are harmed, and all lovely details are hand pinned by Alex. Each work takes anywhere from two to four hours to create.

Browse through her hoop earrings, bengal bracelets, and so much more! Grab something unique for your home, and a gift for a friend. Find Alex on Etsy and social media.

