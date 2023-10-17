SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Leslie Hohman, from “All Wrapped UP,” brings a breath of fresh air to birthday parties with creative ideas on sprucing up your celebrations. She joined us on the show to share how to elevate your party decor.

This can be done by layering your table runner with gift wrap, crafting coordinating banners, creating party favor bags to match, and even using wrapped gifts as centerpieces. All Wrapped Up, founded in 2002 by Bonnie and Leslie, was born out of a mission to provide high-quality wrapping paper in an industry lacking in this aspect. Through determination and dedication, they struck a deal with Macey’s, where their products quickly became a hit. Today, they continue to design custom prints and offer quality wrapping paper, driven by a commitment to style, quality, and value.

For more details and inspiration, visit their website at allwrappedupgiftwrap.org or connect on social media through Facebook (All Wrapped Up) and Instagram (@allwrappedup_giftwrap).