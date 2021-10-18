Creative balloon decor for your next event

Owner of Lou Balloons, McKenzie Alvidrez, has you covered for your next party! She is a balloon artist and creates customized decor for various occasions. She started her company less than a year ago and was able to turn her passion into a career.

Alvidrez can create stunning balloon decor for any event you have in mind, including work parties, birthdays, weddings, etc. She likes to work with her clients to see the vision they have in mind and put her own spin on it to create something amazing. The possibilities are endless and her creations always turn out even better than what her clients have imagined.

She described this as a process you learn over time, but she was able to learn from her aunt who also owns a balloon company. One of Alvidrez’s favorite aspects is being able to connect with new people and bring their vision to life.

