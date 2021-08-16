Creating your personal life hack

Life hacks are systems we can create for ourselves to simplify what we may find overwhelming and/or unattainable in our personal day-to-day life. Life hacks allow us to reinvent and develop new habits that work because we design them specifically for ourselves.

LaVonne lists ways we can be more mindful of ourselves and what we need.

Define a specific area in your personal life you wish to change/shift. Get clear on what new habits you are willing to embrace so you can implement your ‘life hack’ systems effectively. Develop a new’ life hack’ that allows you to be present, experience success, and be at peace with yourself.

