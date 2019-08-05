Creating opportunity for single mothers

Being a single mother isn’t easy. There’s a lot to be done to raise children on your own, and getting an education among all that can be daunting. That’s where the Stella H. Oaks Foundation comes in. This amazing non-profit organization provides scholarships to single mothers to help them receive education.

Today, the vice president of development, Shannon Woodward, and volunteer Beverly Astin, joined us to talk about the foundation’s goal, message and what viewers like you can do to help.

With fall semester around the corner, they’re looking for single parents that would be able to benefit from their program and donors that will be able to allow them to help more and more people.

To donate or submit people that you think could benefit from the Stella H. Oaks foundation, visit stellahoaks.org.

Learn more about this organization on Facebook and Instagram.