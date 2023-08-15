TikTok comedian and mental-health advocate Heidi Robey talks how to have a healthy social media relationship. As someone who relies on social media for their brand and business, Heidi knows a thing or two about the trouble it can cause, the benefit it can have, and how to navigate your boundaries.

Social Media Dangers:

Comparison FOMO & FOBLO Popularity Overemphasis Polarized view of world Addictive behavior Cyber bullying

Mental Health Tips:

Strong offline foundation Set boundaries & limits Cultivate an uplifting feed Open communication

G: @hotmessheidirobey TikTok & FB: @hotmessheidi