TikTok comedian and mental-health advocate Heidi Robey talks how to have a healthy social media relationship. As someone who relies on social media for their brand and business, Heidi knows a thing or two about the trouble it can cause, the benefit it can have, and how to navigate your boundaries.
Social Media Dangers:
- Comparison
- FOMO & FOBLO
- Popularity Overemphasis
- Polarized view of world
- Addictive behavior
- Cyber bullying
Mental Health Tips:
- Strong offline foundation
- Set boundaries & limits
- Cultivate an uplifting feed
- Open communication
G: @hotmessheidirobey TikTok & FB: @hotmessheidi