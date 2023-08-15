TikTok comedian and mental-health advocate Heidi Robey talks how to have a healthy social media relationship. As someone who relies on social media for their brand and business, Heidi knows a thing or two about the trouble it can cause, the benefit it can have, and how to navigate your boundaries.

Social Media Dangers:

  1. Comparison
  2. FOMO & FOBLO
  3. Popularity Overemphasis
  4. Polarized view of world
  5. Addictive behavior
  6. Cyber bullying

Mental Health Tips:

  1. Strong offline foundation
  2. Set boundaries & limits
  3. Cultivate an uplifting feed
  4. Open communication

G: @hotmessheidirobey TikTok & FB: @hotmessheidi