SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Canyon Creek Services in Cedar City, Utah, is a community-based victim service provider for Iron, Beaver, and Garfield counties. They offer emergency shelter, advocacy services, therapy, and more to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Despite increased demand and limited resources, they strive to create communities free of such violence. Prevention work is crucial, but often lacks stable funding due to its innovative and evolving nature. Engaging the community, promoting healthy family bonding, and empowering women’s voices are key priorities. Educating individuals about healthy relationships is important to create change.

Canyon Creek Services remains dedicated to supporting survivors and raising awareness for the resources needed to combat domestic violence. For more information visit www.canyoncreekservices.org and follow along at: