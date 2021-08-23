Creating cohesive at-home workspaces

While some have returned to working outside of the home, others are still working remotely at their home. Courtney Clark visited us today to give us helpful tools to keep work at “work” and home at “home.”

Clark has four tips for folks working from home:

Pick a good spot. Do not work from the couch! You need your own space. Set boundaries! Create a “getting off work” routine

Clark joined us for a follow-up segment on homework spaces for our children. Watch the video for her fun ideas!

