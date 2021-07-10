Create unforgettable memories with a photo booth and DJ at your next event

Whether you need a DJ, Photobooth, or live streaming for your events, Cooper Brown of One Above Entertainment has you covered!

The One Above Entertainment experience can be described in three simple words: engaging, energetic, and customizable.

Cooper started his DJ business as a sophomore in high school in Southern California. Being a DJ was his only job through high school and college. He now does this full-time.

He eventually added photo booths to the business in 2014. He is techy, and he loves providing more opportunities for people to have fun at an event so figuring out how to build and operate a photo booth was perfect for him.

Cooper DJ’s everything from weddings to corporate events, galas, birthday parties, and company launches.

Three months ago, he won two Best of State awards. One for “Best Event DJ” and another for “Best Event Entertainment.”

At One Above Entertainment, they offer three different types of photo booths:

-Open booth

-Closed booth

-Digital booth

All three are different experiences.

People can book them by going to their website or sending a direct message on IG.

What makes them stand out as a DJ and Photobooth company is that they genuinely care about over-delivering, leading them to receive over 190 reviews, all of which are 5-stars.

He is not the typical DJ who plays music. He does a lot more! He is also a trained MC (Master of ceremonies); He helps guide you through the music and timeline creation; he provides many ideas that clients can choose to implement.

Adding photo entertainment to your event is an easy way to add a fun element to create lasting memories.

Their high-tech digital booths take modern gifs/boomerangs/images and allow guests to immediately text/email it to themselves to post on social media! People online will see how much fun they are having.

Companies have a great way to market their brand using their photo booths.

It’s essential to hire the right DJ for your event. People remember how they FEEL more than anything else, and great DJs help create incredible moments that people feel and remember forever.

The right DJ can do a lot more than play music to help your event be successful.

Promotions

10% off on new bookings until July 31st. Mention code ‘ABC4’.

Find One Above Entertainment online and IG.