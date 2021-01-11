Create the ultimate vision board

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We love when we get Sarah Vaughn, Founder & CEO of Melanin Squad in studio! Today, she talks creating a vision board that can help you define who you want to be, what you want to be known for, and the set of experiences and accomplishments you want to aim for. Your vision board should serve as a source of inspiration and motivation.



Sarah tells us that creating a vision board is a fun and simple activity, and gives us the six step process to making our own.

Create a list of goals you’d like to achieve in 2021

Spend some time getting clear on exactly what you want your ideal like to look like

Collect a bundle of old magazines with beautiful pictures or print off images off of google

Find images that represent your goals and inspire you

Make a collage out of your photos

Buy a poster board or corkboard, then glue or tack or tape your pictures to the poster board. Sarah likes to divide the collage into what she wants for her career, personal life, and what else she would like to desire in my life.

Add affirmation words that represent how you want to feel, then place your board somewhere where you can see it visually every day!



Follow Sarah on IG: @sarahvaughn_ and find Melanin Squad at @melaninsquad.utah

