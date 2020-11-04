Create the perfect Thanksgiving centerpiece with Sweet Pea Floral

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and Sweet Pea Floral and Gift was in the house to show you how to put together the perfect centerpiece for the table! It looks incredible, and it’s easier than you might think. Since turkey day gatherings might be smaller this year, we’ll all want to make it as special as we can, and have more fun with the decor!

Fresh flowers are a must! So are beautiful leaves and branches that can be found around the neighborhood. We learn how to create repurposed pumpkin decor left over from Halloween with beautiful fabrics, how to repurpose bottles to hold your flowers, and how to tie it all together with the right table cloth.

If you have an idea that you aren’t sure how to execute, stop in at Sweet Pea Floral for help from the experts! Tell them your color scheme and idea, and they’ll help you make it into a beautiful reality.

