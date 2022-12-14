- Merry Bells was created to bring family and friends together through handbell music in a fun and positive way. It gets people off their phones and interacting together to make some great lifetime memories having fun together. It’s great for Christmas parties and family/friend get togethers and allows everyone to enjoy music even if they aren’t musically inclined. Creator Brad Peterson says his wife always was always the director of pointing to printed charts each Christmas Party when they played the bells. She wanted to play with the rest of the family so Peterson created Merry Bells. You simply follow the notes on your TV screen and play your bell when it lands on the bottom play line.
- There are 180 songs, all available in DVD or Digital Download. You get our 30 Christmas songs free as part of the bell set.
Order online now at www.merry-bells.com
Create a new family tradition with musical bells that the whole family will love
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
